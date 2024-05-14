A piece of San Diego history is for sale in Old Town

For the past 25 years or so — up through the pandemic, anyway — families and the law-enforcement curious stopped in for a trip back in time at the Sheriff's Museum in Old Town.

Those days, though, are now officially frozen in sepia.

The property at 2834 San Diego Ave. is on the block, offered for sale by Commercial Asset Advisors, a local boutique brokerage based in Kearny Mesa, and could be yours for a cool $3.4 million.

"… obviously it's tough because COVID," CAA's listing agent Chris Bonar told NBC 7 on Monday. "It kind of hit it pretty hard, and that's the reason why they're kind of selling the building is the need for the museum wasn't there anymore …but I'm bummed I never was able to get a chance to get there."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Photo courtesy of Commercial Asset Advisors

The two-story building — not counting the clock tower atop the elevator shaft! — boasts nearly 7,000 square feet of space on a tiny 0.18-acre lot.

Heather Araiza, the executive director of the Honorary Deputy Sheriffs' Association (HDSA), which currently owns the building, told NBC 7 last year that "it housed the original San Diego Sheriff's jail back in the 1800s," though, from what Bonar could tell looking at property records, he believed it had been built in the '70s. He said that he was told the building next door was a jail at one point, however.

According to the listing, "the building has a rich history of serving the community and is [availabe for] the first time in 25 years." It's not clear how much the deputy sheriff's association paid the site, but Bonar said he could see a mortgage from 2004 listed for $450,000, which means the association is likely in for an investment windfall of as much as $3 million. However, Bonar believes they bought the site a few years earlier than that, so it's not clear what the original price was the HDSA paid.

Photo courtesy of Commercial Asset Advisors

Tourists and townies know that, once you're outside of Old Town proper, there's not a lot of history on view, which is why it was alway a welcome sight to come upon the El Campo Santo Cemetery, the grave markers embedded into San Diego Avenue, then, one door away, and the Sheriff's Museum, with it's black-and-white patrol car parked in the courtyard.

"The HDSA is a volunteer group of citizens that share a common interest in supporting law enforcement," Araiza said in 2023. "We have been in operation for over 40 years. Many years ago, a group of our members got together and purchased a building in the Old Town area. That building has been used for many purposes …"

At the time, Araiza said that there were plans afoot for a wellness unit for deputies and a new vision for the museum. The HDSA membership took a vote, however, and decided to sell the property. She said, also, that the patrol cars and other items in the museum that were on display had been loaned to the facility, but, since the closure, the artifacts and vehicles had been returned to their owners.

Photo courtesy of Commercial Asset Advisors

Bonar said there has been some interest in the site, which has been on the market for a few months. He suspected it would be converted to medical use.

"It's going to probably be a owner-user purchaser there for medical use," Bonar said. "General office use is probably the most likely buyer for it," adding later that "on the owner user front, I'd say, yeah, the most likely buyer is most, I think, going to be medical because of the elevator there."