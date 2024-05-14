High-ranking Tijuana police official gunned down

Mexico officials were investigating the killing of a Tijuana municipal police district chief, who was gunned down while driving a private black car in the east of the city Tuesday morning.

OfficerJulio César Silva Herrera, known in the department as "El Burrito" was shot on Dos Avenue in the Villa Fontana subdivision, the State Attorney General's Office said.

According to Miguel Ángel Gaxiola, a homicide prosecutor with the Baja California Attorney General's Office, at least two types of guns were used in the attack. Investigators have only located the suspect’s abandoned car just yards away from the victim.

It is the second attack against municipal officials in less than a week, the last one occurring last Friday in the Hidalgo neighborhood.

"We are gathering all the information to identify the reasons why these types of events are occurring. We are working together with the Tijuana municipal police," Gaxiola said.