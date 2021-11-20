San Diego Families in Need get Help With Thanksgiving Dinner

Hundreds of San Diego families received a free turkey Saturday, just in time for Thanksgiving.

The office of Assemblymember Akilah Weber hosted a food giveaway at the Joe and Vi Jacobs Center in Lincoln Park. The venue also hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday.

“It’s so important for us to see each other again. Get together and interact. That’s what we’re used to, and it makes our bonds stronger but at the same time we’re reminding people that we’re still in a pandemic,” said Weber.

Weber, along with dozens of volunteers, handed out food to families who drove through the parking lot.

“We’ve got potatoes we’ve got dressing. We have fruits, we have your canned vegetables,” Weber said.

The food giveaway comes at a time when many families are still feeling the economic shock of the pandemic.

“It’s been very difficult getting money for food so, I’m happy that these food drives, that these donations centers feed us. It’s a miracle it’s amazing,” said Erica Walker, a downtown San Diego resident.

Walker is a single mom who was recently homeless. After years on the street, she now has enough money for an apartment. While the price of everyday items keeps rising, Erica has faith things will improve.

“Rent went up, but God is still making a way,” said Walker.

Five hundred turkeys were distributed during Saturday’s giveaway. The items came from the San Diego Food Bank.

The 79th Assembly District office partnered with the County of San Diego, to offer Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.