San Diego County's Weekend Weather to Include Measurable Rain, Mountain Snow

Don’t take your car to the wash any time soon since San Diego is slated to get some wet and even snowy weather during the weekend.

A weather system from the north will deliver showers Sunday morning and through the afternoon for much of the region, while high elevations in mountain communities will get a blanket of snow.

Some great tips on preparing for the winter storm! Thanks, Megan, and happy forecasting 😊 #CAwx #stormprep https://t.co/wHqlfN7pLq — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 9, 2022

“Expect rain around with increasing wind,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. “Snow levels will be dropping in the mountains and it looks like we should be seeing some mountain snow mostly above 5000 feet, but more of the accumulation around 6000 feet.”

Showers will still be in store for us on Monday, but the county will begin to dry as we head into Tuesday, Parveen said in her forecast. Rain amounts from Monday to Tuesday could be an inch to an inch and a half, according to the National weather Service.

Here are the latest rain, snow and wind gust forecasts for the upcoming storm. pic.twitter.com/2SAQUQivMA — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 9, 2022

“This is going to be pretty decent rainfall,” Parveen warned.

The inclement weather will be paired with gusty west and southwest winds. Inland valleys face wind speeds from 25 to 30 mph, the coast would see winds at 30 to 35 mph, deserts could get gusts of 40 mph and mountain areas could get 55 to 65 mph winds.