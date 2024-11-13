Movement was made in San Diego County's mayoral races in the latest election results release from the San Diego County Registrar of Voters Office Monday evening.

The next result dump is expected by 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Registrar's Office.

With less than 200,000 ballots left to be processed in San Diego County for the 2024 election, here's where things stand in the six city Mayoral races.

Few hundred votes separate opponents in Oceanside Mayoral Race

The race for Oceanside mayor became even closer after Monday night's result release.

Only a few hundred votes separate Oceanside's incumbent mayor and the city council member challenging her.

As of the latest tally on Monday evening, Oceanside's incumbent mayor, Esther Sanchez, was losing the race by about 240 votes to challenger and colleague Deputy Mayor Ryan Keim.

Sanchez, a Democrat, and Keim, a Republican have worked side-by-side on the city council for years. Both currently sit on the city council, which functions like a board of directors, with Sanchez as the mayor and Keim as the deputy mayor.

Encinitas Mayor concedes 2024 election to challenger

There is a bit of a wider gap in the race for another North County Mayoral seat, but it was wide enough for the incumbent to concede.

"It’s time to express my congratulations to [City Councilmember Bruce Ehlers] for becoming the Mayor-Elect of the City of Encinitas, and I wish him well in guiding the future of the city we all love," current Mayor Tony Kranz said in a written statement. "Unlike many current contests, it was a civil campaign and I’m proud of that."

Ehlers held a more than 1,600 vote lead over incumbent Mayor Kranz Monday evening. The next update is expected Wednesday. Here are the latest results:

Wide gap remains in San Diego's Mayoral Race

The race for San Diego County's largest city continues despite a 10-point gap separating incumbent Mayor Todd Gloria and challenger former San Diego police officer Larry Turner. Here are the results:

There are a few other cities with mayoral races on the ballot. Here are the latest results in those contests: