San Diego County unemployment climbs slightly to 4.3%

The unemployment rate in San Diego County increased to 4.3% in December, up from a revised 4.2% in November and above the year-ago estimate of 3%, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

Last month's rate compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 5.1% for California and 3.5% for the nation during the same period.

Between November 2023 and December 2023, total nonfarm employment in San Diego County increased by 600 jobs to 1,591,100.

The construction industry saw an above-average December job addition — a gain of 1,800 — to reach its highest employment level in more than fifteen years. The unseasonal strong job activity was driven up by advances in specialty trade contractors — up 1,100 — with job gains reported across every subsector, the EDD reported.

Payrolls in private education and health services grew by 800. Trade, transportation, and utilities also reported an addition of 800 jobs, which were centered around holiday hiring in retail trade — up 1,000 — but offset by a reduction of 200 jobs in transportation, warehousing, and utilities.

Professional and business services reported a sharp reduction of 1,800 jobs. Other services saw losses of 1,200 and manufacturing 1,000. Government, information, and mining and logging employment levels remained unchanged.

Between December 2022 and December 2023, nonfarm employment in San Diego County increased by 23,400 or 1.5%.

Job gains were led by private education and health services with 10,500 jobs added. Health care and social assistance accounted for 10,400 of those gains.

Leisure and hospitality saw an increase of 10,100 jobs, led by 6,900 in accommodation and food services, specifically food services and drinking places — up 5,200. Arts, entertainment, and recreation posted an additional 3,200 jobs.

Other year-over gains were posted in government, 6,300, financial activities, 2,800, and trade, transportation, and utilities, 2,800.

Professional and business services lost 10,100 jobs over the year. More than half of the losses were in administrative and support and waste services — down 5,600. Job losses were also reported in manufacturing, 2,800, and information, 800.