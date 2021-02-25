San Diego County to Launch South Bay Equity and Economic Recovery Task Force

San Diego County leaders will outline a plan Thursday to launch a task force focused on equity and economic recovery in a community hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic: South Bay.

San Diego County Supervisor and Vice-Chair Nora Vargas, along with Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, will host a virtual conference to detail the launch of the South Bay Equity and Economic Recovery Task Force, a group that Vargas said will “work as a unified voice for the region to advocate for equity and help create a holistic roadmap that ensures all our communities are healthier and stronger.”

South Bay communities have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 crisis over the past year.

NBC 7's Claudette Stefanian explains the push for vaccine equity locally and across the country.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

The task force will aim to address those disparities and find solutions to help the communities recover, including small businesses. The group will be made up of elected officials, educations, business and community organizations.

NBC 7 will share updates later this morning.

San Diego County supervisors are proposing a COVID-19 resolution to help communities in the South Bay hit hard by the virus. NBC 7's Audra Stafford shares more.