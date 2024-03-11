San Diego County Supervisor Lawson-Remer announces initiative to reduce health care costs

San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer Monday announced a new initiative intended to make quality health care more accessible and affordable for San Diego County residents.

Her plan is to increase reimbursement rates for Medi-Cal recipients and reduce the cost of prescription drugs for San Diegans.

According to Lawson-Remer's office, nearly one million people in the county — including close to 325,000 children — rely on Medi-Cal, California's Medicaid program, as a "vital support system to safeguard their health and well-being."

"The longstanding issue of low reimbursement rates makes it harder for people to find care, contributes to a shortage of health care workers, and results in more San Diegans winding up the E.R. — which puts a huge strain on the region's entire health care system and affects all of us," said Lawson- Remer, vice chair of the Board of Supervisors. "We must deliver on the pledge of Medi-Cal and ensure that access to health care is not a privilege limited by circumstances, but a fundamental right upheld for all."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

At the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday at 9 a.m., Lawson-Remer will present the plan and also call for county action to "address the root causes of high prescription drug prices and implement solutions to reduce costs for Medi-Cal and Medicare recipients," a statement from her office read.