San Diego County Sheriff's offering hundreds for gun buy-backs

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office will be hosting a gun buy-back event in Vista on Sept. 28, offering community members a chance to safely dispose of unwanted firearms.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North County Regional Center at 325 South Melrose Drive, according to the sheriff's office.

Residents are encouraged to turn in handguns, rifles and shotguns in exchange for a $100 gift card, while those surrendering assault weapons or ghost guns will receive $200 in gift cards. Those who wish can choose to remain anonymous when making a donation.

To ensure a safe and effective process, the sheriff's office outlined several guidelines:

Firearms must be in working order

Unloaded firearms should be placed in the trunk of a vehicle

A deputy or officer on scene will provide further instructions

All collected weapons will be destroyed

Free gun-cable locks and security boxes will be available at the event

Outside of events like this, San Diego County residents can call the Sheriff’s Department non-emergency line to request for a deputy to pick up the unwanted firearm, or they can transport the weapon to the nearest sheriff's station to drop off. When transporting a gun, the weapon should be unloaded and either placed in the trunk of the vehicle, or carried in a locked container out of reach of the driver.

For more information, visit the San Diego County Sheriff's Office website, where detailed instructions are posted.