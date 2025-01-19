Red flag warning issued for San Diego County; SDG&E warns of possible power shutoffs

Fire-weather conditions and harsh winds will continue to affect San Diego County early next week, forecasters said Saturday.

A red flag warning due to wildfire danger will be in effect from 10 a.m. Monday to at least 10 p.m. Tuesday for inland valleys and mountain areas throughout the county, according to the National Weather Service.

San Diego Gas & Electric notified around 83,000 customers, urging them to be prepared for public safety power shutoffs, the utility said in an X post Saturday afternoon. You can check if you live in one of the potential affected communities on SDG&E's website.

"Winds will begin to increase on Monday afternoon, peaking in intensity overnight into Tuesday morning. Confidence for winds over 40 mph are about 65-80% across the mountains and 35-50% for inland valleys and foothills. Widespread wind gusts over 30 mph will occur across inland valleys west of the mountains, with local gusts over 60 mph below passes and through canyons," the NWS said.

Coastal San Diego will see a mix of partly cloudy and clear conditions through the week, with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Inland valleys should also expect some partly cloudy conditions in the mornings and light winds beginning in the week, with some sun spread out the week and highs reaching the low 70s.

The combination of dry conditions, winds and warm weather can create dangerous situations for fires.

Mountain areas are expected to see mostly sunny conditions through the week, with highs averaging in the 50s and a slight chance of showers and snow level at 5000 feet in the morning by the weekend.

Sunday's San Diego surf forecast includes a low-risk rip current, with surf from 1 to 3 feet, water temperature 55 to 67 and west swell from 270 degrees.

Marine forecasters said strong winds could develop Monday night, with strong gusts up to 25 knots possible over the waters late Monday night into Tuesday morning. No hazardous marine conditions are expected through Wednesday.

"Offshore flow will develop late Monday with Santa Ana Winds late Monday through Tuesday, and possibly again Thursday," the NWS said.