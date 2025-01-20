San Diego County parks to increase fees in February

Park visitors can expect a slight uptick in prices at San Diego County's parks. Starting Feb. 18, user fees for camping, parking, fishing permits, boating rentals, and sport facilities will increase for the first time in 11 years.

For example, Day Use Parking will increase from $3.00 per day to $5.00 per day. An RV partial hook-up campsite will also increase from $29.00 to $35.00. County Parks & Recreation says revising the fees can help make things simpler, such as including two pets and one extra vehicle as part of your camping reservation.

The fee increase also helps keep up with rising maintenance and operating costs, as well as aligning with similar facilities and services in the area. The county says they help promote health and wellness through thousands of programs, including 158 facilities across more than 58,000 acres of land and 389 miles of trails.

In addition, county parks have programs to expand access to the outdoors and reduce financial barriers, including veteran, senior and group discounts, scholarships, and the free First Time Camping Program.

If you reserve or visit before Feb. 18, you will still pay the lower fees, even if the reservation date is after the deadline. For more information, you can visit the Q&A on the Department of Parks & Recreation website.