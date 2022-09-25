San Diego County Gas Prices Rise Almost 10 Cents in 1 Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 9.6 cents Sunday to $5.748, its 22nd increase in the last 23 days.

The average price has risen 52.9 cents over the past 23 days, including 8.5 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

It is 35.8 cents more than one week ago, 47.7 cents higher than one month ago and $1.399 greater than one year ago.

The average price is 62.5 cents less than the record $6.373 set June 15.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Oil Price Information Service reports that several local refineries are undergoing unplanned maintenance as fuel inventories are at their lowest levels in a decade, which caused Los Angeles wholesale gas prices to rise sharply this week," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications and programs manager.

The national average price rose for the fifth consecutive day following a 98-streak of decreases, increasing 1.4 cents to $3.714. It is 3.6 cents more than one week ago, 16.4 cents less than one month ago, and 52.6 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price is $1.302 less than the record $5.016 set June 14.