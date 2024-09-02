San Diego County gas prices inching up

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County increased four-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.686, ending a streak of three consecutive years when it set a record high for a Labor Day.

The average price is 2.2 cents more than one week ago, but 4.1 cents less than one month ago and 69.1 cents lower than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.749 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

Last year on Labor Day, the average price was at $5.382, beating 2022's holiday record of $5.251.

The national average price dropped two-tenths of a cent to $3.331, its 17th decrease in the last 19 days. It is 2 cents less than one week ago, 15 cents less than one month ago and 48.4 cents less than one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.685 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

"The arrival of September means cheaper winter-blend gasoline is almost here, which always helps take pressure off pump prices," said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager.