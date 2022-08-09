San Diego County Gas Price Drops 55 Days Straight

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Tuesday for the 55th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 2.3 cents to $5.404, its lowest amount since March 7.

The average price has decreased 96.9 cents since rising to a record $6.373 on June 15, including 1 cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 15 cents less than one week ago and 68.6 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.053 more than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the 56th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 2.6 cents to $4.033. It has dropped 98.3 cents since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

The national average price is 15.6 cents less than one week ago and 66.3 cents lower than one month ago, but 84.3 cents more than one year ago.

"Oil is the primary ingredient in gasoline, so less expensive oil is helpful in taming pump prices," said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. "Couple that with fewer drivers fueling up, and you have a recipe for gas prices to keep easing."