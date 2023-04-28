Mission Beach

San Diego Businesses are Over ‘Graypril'

Gray skies don't attract visitors like blue skies do.

By Joe Little

NBC Universal, Inc.

Graypril. May Gray. June Gloom. No-Sky July. Fogust.

It seems like gray gets pretty comfortable in San Diego for at least part of the day. Sometimes it’s all day.

The weather hasn’t been great for businesses that bank on blue skies attracting more visitors.

“Those weeks with the rain didn’t really help out. It was pretty slow those days,” Henri Robledo said as he stood outside Ray’s Rentals in Mission Beach.

“[Business] was off and on,” said Mac next door at the Cheesy Express.

Both businesses are doing fine but they both admit they could be doing so much better if the sun returned more often.

“Not that much people hanging out at the beach,” shrugged Mac.

“They love to see the blue sky, sun hitting you in the face, being out at the beach,” added Robledo.

They are both looking forward to this weekend, which is expected to be sunnier than past weekends.

“We’re just looking forward to the summer,” Robledo said. “That’s ‘go time’ for us.”

