From newbies to Olympians, YMCA's new skate and bike park opens for everyone

A state-of-the-art BMX training facility opened in San Diego Monday -- and just moments after the first rides, rave reviews were already coming in.

The Mission Valley YMCA's Krause Family Skate and Bike Park in Clairemont unveiled its new offering to a crowd Monday morning. The first riders included kids on bicycles, adults on scooters and even a two-time Olympian.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

One young skateboarder said, "I've never seen anything like it," while a BMX rider was excited to try some new tricks that I've never imagined."

The facility known as the BMX LAB includes a resin ramp, huge jumps, and a landing air bag designed to provide a safe place to practice new or potentially dangerous tricks and jumps.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

USA BMX donated parts and part of the track from the former Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista. It immediately becomes the premier BMX training facility in Southern California.

"We are over the moon with how it turned out," said Gary Young, the Director of the Skatepark.

The facility even got an endorsement from Perrris Benegas, the 2024 Olympic silver medalist in BMX Freestyle.

"Oh my gosh, it's a dream come true," said Beneagas. "This place is insane."

Benegas, who resides in San Diego, was on hand for the opening ceremony, then got on her bike and took a few turns around the new facility.

"There's nothing like this, it's honestly insane," Beneagas said. "I can't believe this is my local skate park where I get to train and call home.”

"It’s incredible not only for me but for the community of BMX-ers, skateboarders and scooters from all over the world, this is definitely going to be a destination place to come and knock off the list,” said Benegas.

Over $300,000 of private donations helped fund this project.