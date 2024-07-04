San Diego

San Diego blood donors can receive a summer gift bag this weekend

The SDBB will be giving away a "Summer of Saving Lives" swag pack, containing a water bottle, flying disc, beach ball, sunblock, lip balm and summer stickers, to those who donate

By City News Service

The exterior of the San Diego Blood Bank is shown on a sunny day in this undated image.
San Diego Blood Bank

Those who donate blood at any San Diego Blood Bank (SDBB) center or mobile unit Thursday through Sunday will receive a special gift suited to summer fun, according to the organization.

The SDBB will be giving away a "Summer of Saving Lives" swag pack, containing a water bottle, flying disc, beach ball, sunblock, lip balm and summer stickers.

SDBB on Friday asked residents to donate blood over the July 4 holiday weekend to meet demand in connection with the greater number of anticipated travel-related accidents.

"Summer is always a tough time to collect blood, because our high school and college partners are on break and not hosting their regular blood drives, and people are traveling on vacation and not thinking about donating blood," the SDBB said in a statement.

"Maintaining sufficient supply of blood products is paramount, notably during emergencies, and the blood used for emergencies needs to be on the shelf before it's needed. We're asking our community to take time out of their holiday weekends to save some lives."

According to SDBB, blood donations are vital not just for trauma patients but also those undergoing various medical treatments, such as bone marrow transplants, chemotherapy and surgeries.

Those wishing to donate blood must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health, SDBB said.

While walk-ins at centers are welcome, SDBB will prioritize those who schedule a donation, according to SDBB.

More information, including booking an appointment, you can call 619-400-8251 or go here.

