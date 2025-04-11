Cal Coast and San Diego County credit unions announce proposed merger

Two of San Diego County's largest credit unions announced a proposed merger on Friday.

In a joint statement, the San Diego County Credit Union and the California Coast Credit Union said the two financial institutions would begin their consolidation in early 2026 if approved by the California Department of Financial Protection and members of the institutions. Full integration would occur by 2027.

The merger would make the new Cal Coast Credit Union the fourth-largest in California and among the top 20 in the nation, according to the institution. Southern California would have 65 branch locations with assets totaling $13.5 billion.

Cal Coast CEO Todd Lane, who would become the president and CEO of the combined credit union, said no jobs would be lost in the merger.

"Together, our joint strengths position us to achieve greater success and provide even greater opportunity to expand our community impact," he said in a written statement.

Teresa Campbell, president and CEO of SDCCU, plans to retire.

Members will be asked to vote on the merger but details on the process have not yet been released. The financial institutions said information would come to members via each respective website.

Members will not see any changes until the consolidation is approved, the unions said. Those who receive a text that says they must click the link to see how their account is affected by the merger should not click it. SDCCU warns the text is a scam.