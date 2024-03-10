San Diego neighbors on edge after man seen wielding what appears to be an axe

Neighbors in Hillcrest and Mission Hills are concerned after they say a man was seen on video prowling the area over the past few nights with what appears to be an axe.

Others told NBC 7 that they saw the same person looking into cars and checking if doors were unlocked.

"There was a guy out here. I noticed he was kind of loitering around, and he started approaching the back gate to our complex, and I looked out my side window, and I saw him trying to open the gate, and he kind of looked up and was grabbing hold of the fence and was going to climb it," one neighbor who only wants to go by Kat due to safety concerns told NBC 7.

Some neighbors told NBC 7 they called 911 to report the suspicious behavior.

“When the police came, I watched from my window. They talked to him and told him to leave. The guy walked that way, and the cops waited until he turned the corner, and then the cops took off. As soon as the cops turned out of the alley, the guy popped right back out,” Kat said.

Besides calling first responders, people in the community said they posted what they experienced in online forums.

“I would like for them to arrest him. I’ve sent information to Get It Done, San Diego’s Get It Done app. I’ve called the police about it. I’ve posted it on forums just to get people aware of it,” Kat said.

Kat says multiple people have seen a suspicious person walking around, and one of those people approached an NBC 7 crew.

“Friday night, around 10:40 p.m., my dog was barking, and my Ring notification showed someone at the door, and it wasn’t someone that I knew, and I immediately panicked because he had gloves, a hoodie, a red bandana over his face and then what looked like an axe,” a neighbor that only wished to be identified as Nicole said.

Everyone NBC 7 spoke with said they hope the incidents are investigated.

NBC 7 reached out to the San Diego Police Department for more details and to see if the incidents rise to the level of a crime, but the department has not returned NBC 7's request for comment.