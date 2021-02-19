Education

San Diego Association of Black Journalists Offers Scholarships to High School & College Students

The SDBJA is offering four scholarships for students interested in the media and communications fields

By Keith Bryant

San Diego Association of Black Journalist

The San Diego Association of Black Journalists is offering free scholarship money to local high school seniors and college students.

The group is offering four scholarships between $300 and $1,500 for students interested in journalism, public relations, or any other media-related field.

Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school seniors who are interested in majoring in journalism or any media-related field at a four-year college or university.

A $300 community college scholarship is available for students who are either currently enrolled or looking to attend community college, taking journalism and/or mass communication courses.

SDABJ is also giving out a $1,500 Ozzie Roberts scholarship that will be awarded to a student currently enrolled in a four-year college or university who is majoring or minoring in journalism, public relations, or any media-related field.

Applications are due by March 31 and, to be considered, must include the following:

1. Examples of work

2. Letter of recommendation by an academic adviser

3. Parental consent if an applicant is under 18 years of age

4. Proof of enrollment from a community college, four-year college, or university to receive funds for this scholarship.

Those who are interested in applying for the SDABJ scholarships can do so online, here. To learn more about SDABJ or the scholarship process click here.

