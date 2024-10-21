San Diego and Baja California leaders in Mexico City for binational meetings

More than 100 business and elected leaders from San Diego and Baja California began a four-day trip to Mexico City Sunday to discuss binational issues as the new Mexican administration starts its term.

Mexico elected Claudia Sheinbaum as its next president on June 2 in a landslide. Sheinbaum, Mexico's first woman president, assumed office on Oct. 1.

The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce's 18th Annual Binational Delegation to Mexico City includes San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas and Tijuana Mayor Ismael Burgueño, among dozens of others.

I’m with the @SDChamber delegation in Mexico City to strengthen binational relationships, especially following Mexico’s recent election. A top priority: addressing cross-border pollution in the Tijuana River Valley. Binational cooperation is key to finding solutions. #SDinCDMX pic.twitter.com/8JZzA1ql9u — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) October 21, 2024

"Creating this unique opportunity for dialogue with the leadership in Mexico City, especially the new presidential administration, is critical to advancing our binational region," said Jerry Sanders, president and CEO of the SDRCC. "With this large, diverse group of leaders from across Cali-Baja, we're demonstrating our continued commitment to collaboration.

"It really helps move the needle on issues when you bring everyone together in one room to show who is impacted and why it matters to their business and community."

Our 2024 Binational Delegation to Mexico City is the largest to date. More than 120 biz, community, and government leaders from San Diego & Baja California are in Mexico City to champion U.S-MX relations & advance issues critical to the success of our binational region. #SDinCDMX pic.twitter.com/pgYljXBQyB — San Diego Regional Chamber (@SDChamber) October 21, 2024

Issues to be broached by the 114-member delegation include border efficiency, water management, and economic partnerships, according to a statement from the chamber, as well as opportunities to strengthen economic ties between both sides of the border.

The leaders will meet with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar and representatives from the Senate Secretariat of Foreign Affairs SICT.

The San Diego Regional Chamber leads annual binational delegation trips to both the U.S. and Mexico's capital cities.