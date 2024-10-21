San Diego

San Diego and Baja California leaders in Mexico City for binational meetings

Issues to be discussed include border efficiency, water management, strengthening economic ties between both sides of the border and more

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

More than 100 business and elected leaders from San Diego and Baja California began a four-day trip to Mexico City Sunday to discuss binational issues as the new Mexican administration starts its term.

Mexico elected Claudia Sheinbaum as its next president on June 2 in a landslide. Sheinbaum, Mexico's first woman president, assumed office on Oct. 1.

The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce's 18th Annual Binational Delegation to Mexico City includes San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas and Tijuana Mayor Ismael Burgueño, among dozens of others.

"Creating this unique opportunity for dialogue with the leadership in Mexico City, especially the new presidential administration, is critical to advancing our binational region," said Jerry Sanders, president and CEO of the SDRCC. "With this large, diverse group of leaders from across Cali-Baja, we're demonstrating our continued commitment to collaboration.

"It really helps move the needle on issues when you bring everyone together in one room to show who is impacted and why it matters to their business and community."

Issues to be broached by the 114-member delegation include border efficiency, water management, and economic partnerships, according to a statement from the chamber, as well as opportunities to strengthen economic ties between both sides of the border.

The leaders will meet with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar and representatives from the Senate Secretariat of Foreign Affairs SICT.

The San Diego Regional Chamber leads annual binational delegation trips to both the U.S. and Mexico's capital cities.

Copyright City News Service

