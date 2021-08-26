San Diego Afghan Family Reacts to Attack at Airport

Two more families from the Cajon Valley School District stranded in Afghanistan are now out of the county. That is in addition to the one family that returned to San Diego Wednesday. The district says there are five more families with 14 students from the district and eight parents "still remaining”.

He left Afghanistan in 2016 with a special immigration visa after working 10 years with the United States, helping cities build roads and schools in Afghanistan. He heard about Thursday’s explosion at the Kabul airport on social media, after having just spoken with his brother.

“This morning he went to the airport…. Thank God he was home when these things, happen," he said, calling the explosion “heartbreaking.”

He said Afghans in the United States are physically here, but they are mentally with those in Afghanistan.

“They think about their families and friends and generally about their country and the people. It’s not only about my family in Kabul, the people at the airport, but they also have families. They are the brother of someone," he said but then became emotional. “The blast today that killed 43 people, they were not my brother, they were not my family, but they were from my country.”

The Cajon Valley School District says counseling support will be available at school sites for all students in need.

Ahmad Zamir Vira says, “I left everybody when I came here. I have one daughter. Now, I have two more.”

El Cajon has a large Afghan population with strong family ties to the middle east.