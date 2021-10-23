San Diegans to Honor Loved Ones at 2nd Annual COVID-19 Altar De Muertos

Día de Los Muertos will once again be celebrated at the County Administration Center with the 2nd Annual COVID-19 Altar De Muertos, hosted by Chair Nathan Fletcher, Vice Chair Nora Vargas and Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez.

San Diegans who died of COVID-19 will be remembered with candles, photos and other items of remembrance at the altar taking place Nov. 1-2, 2021 at 1600 Pacific Hwy, on the east plaza.

Día De Los Muertos is a Meso-American tradition observed annually from Nov. 1-2 to honor those who have passed away.

“The Altar is a wonderful Meso-American tradition that we have adopted at the County to recognize any San Diegan who has passed away, but this year, like last year, we are putting a special emphasis on the more than 4,000 San Diegans who have died from COVID-19,” said Chair Fletcher. “I’m encouraging any San Diegans who want to honor the life of their family member, friend, or co-worker to visit the website and submit their photo so we can put it on the Altar.”

San Diegans who want to honor their loved ones by submitting photos of friends and family members who have passed away, can complete the form here by Oct. 27, 2021.

Residents of City Heights will partner again with Fletcher, Vargas and Gonzalez to set up the altar. People are welcome to visit the altar and pay their respects on Nov. 1 beginning at 11 a.m.

A special recognition ceremony will be held on Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. with Chair Fletcher, Vice Chair Vargas and Assemblywoman Gonzalez along with other community leaders, and the families who submitted photographs.

“Día de los Muertos is an opportunity to joyfully celebrate the life of those that are no longer with us and one of the most colorful traditions in our Mexican culture,” Vice Chair Vargas said.

"We know the pandemic has disproportionately devastated Latino families throughout California. The COVID-19 Altar de Muertos will provide a space to honor and celebrate the lives of loved ones who have passed away, and allow us an opportunity to come together and reflect as a community on all those we've lost," said Assemblywoman Gonzalez.