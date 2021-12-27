San Diegans Report More Than An Hour Wait at Some County Testing Sites

While there has been a surge of positive COVID-19 cases in some parts of the United States, in San Diego approximately 7 to 8% of all the tests administered at county testing sites last week came back positive, that's about double the rate than the week before.

On the Monday after Christmas, many San Diegans sought out COVID-19 tests for a variety of reasons. One county testing site at the City Heights Recreation Center saw more than 150 people waiting in line, some reporting that the entire experience from waiting in line to getting tested took approximately 90 minutes.



Andreza Buarque was waiting for a test because her boyfriend recently tested positive. She said standing in line in the cold for an hour while she wasn't feeling well was difficult.

"I've been here for a while now and it's cold, so definitely is getting a little more difficult to get tested I think," she said.

Others said they needed a negative COVID-19 test to return to work after traveling overseas for the holidays.

"I just returned from Austria visiting family, I have no reason to think that I’m positive, I had two negative tests before I took the flight and now I just need another negative test before I go to work," said Gregory Burkeen.

Some said they are being extra cautious because more of their friends and family seem to be testing positive.

"I’m getting Covid tested because in our house everybody has had a little bit of a sore throat, so we’re just being safe since we all work with at-risk populations," said Jordan Vose.

A county spokesperson told NBC 7 that there haven't been any new testing sites opened recently, but they have increased capacity at their existing sites.