San Diegans on Impact of COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

President Trump added travel restrictions on Iran, as well as advisories for Italy and South Korea

By Melissa Adan

Carabinieri (Italian paramilitary police) officers set a road block in Codogno, Northern Italy, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Italy scrambled to check the spread of Europe's first major outbreak of the new viral disease amid rapidly rising numbers of infections and a third death. Road blocks were set up in at least some of 10 towns in Lombardy at the epicenter of the outbreak, to keep people from leaving or arriving.
AP Photo/Paolo Santalucia

Increased travel restrictions for U.S. citizens, as well as an overall concern due to the coronavirus, are causing many to miss out on travel plans.

On Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence and top public health officials announced that the U.S. was banning travel to Iran and urging Americans not to travel to regions of Italy and South Korea where the virus has been prevalent.

President Donald Trump spoke to the press on Wednesday with updates on the U.S. response to COVID-19, praising his administration and saying that the “risk to the American people is very low.” Trump also announced that Vice President Mike Pence will be overseeing the administration’s response to the virus.

A San Diego couple with Italy travel plans in May said they are watching the situation closely.

"We’re trying to see what’s happening because everything is already booked all the rooms, the planes," said San Diego resident Victor Moore. "So, we’ll see what happens until we reach the point that we have to cancel to get all our money back."

Moore said he hope the coronavirus is contained in Italy, which continues treating hundreds of cases. Italian authorities say the country now has more than 1,000 coronavirus cases and 29 people infected with the virus have died.

"Right now they are advising not to travel at this point in time," Moore said. "I don’t know what that means for May, but right now they say if you don’t need to go there you shouldn’t go."

Holland America Line cruise line said it has canceled all of its remaining Asia cruises on the Westerdam cruise ship. They are also denying passage to guests who have traveled from or through mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau or South Korea.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning Americans to begin preparing for a likely outbreak of coronavirus in the United States, saying that both a "community spread," as well as disruption to work, school and life were likely in the event of a domestic outbreak.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusItalySouth KoreaCovid-19travel advisory
