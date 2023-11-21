San Diegans hitting the sky and roads to join family and friends for Thanksgiving

The holiday travel season is underway and millions of people are already on their way to their Thanksgiving week destination.

“Today is the start of the busiest days right before that Thanksgiving holiday,” San Diego International Airport senior communications specialist Nicole Hall said.

Over 2 million people passed through security checkpoints each day in the week leading up to Thanksgiving Day, according to the TSA. In San Diego, the numbers are up year-over-year.

“Right now, we are seeing about 84,000 people coming through the airport each day between Tuesday and the following Monday after Thanksgiving,” Hall said.

Through the end of October 2023 there was a 3% increase in travel at San Diego International during the same period of 2019, which was a record-breaking year, Hall said.

A cool 49 million people are expected to drive to their Thanksgiving destination, according to AAA. People are gearing up for their holiday feast.

“Oh, my aunt's scalloped potatoes — the best. Shoutout to Aunt Linda,” Lexi D’alencon said.

According to travel experts, the busiest travel days of Thanksgiving week are the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving Day and the Sunday and Monday after.