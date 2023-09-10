San Diegans commemorate 9/11 with Memorial Stair Climb and more events on Monday

More than 1,000 people were expected Sunday to scale 110 flights of stairs -- the same number as were in the World Trade Center towers -- during the San Diego 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, one of several weekend events in the San Diego area commemorating those lost in the 2001 terrorist attacks.

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Sunday

The Hilton San Diego Bayfront hosted the event Sunday at 8 a.m., when firefighters, police officers, military members and civilians "join together in a spirit of remembrance and courage to honor the memories of those lost 22 years ago," a statement from organizing nonprofit Firefighter Aid said.

The climbers each wore the name of a first responder who died on 9/11/2001.

"We climb in memory, and to honor each of the fallen 343 FDNY, 23 NYPD, and 37 Port Authority heroes, and to raise awareness of the sacrifices made by firefighters everywhere," the statement said.

Monday 9/11 Commemoration Events

At 8:15 a.m. on Monday, the University of San Diego will observe the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at an event that "will both reflect on the past and look forward to a more peaceful future," a university statement reads. "USD will honor those who died on September 11, 2001, and shine a light on current day efforts to foster peace."

In that spirit, the event will be held in the KIPJ Theatre at USD's Joan B. Kroc School of Peace Studies.

Just outside the Kroc School sits a 9/11 memorial, which includes a fountain surrounded by 3,000 glass plaques with the names and hometowns of the people who died.

According to the university, speakers at Monday's event include USD President James T. Harris III and San Diego City Councilman Raul Campillo. Afterward, there will be a presentation from an NROTC Color Guard, including a rendition of Taps, and an interfaith prayer.

At 2:30 p.m., the USS Midway Museum will hold a remembrance ceremony on the ship's flight deck in partnership with FDNY Retirees of San Diego, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, National City FD, SDFF Emerald Society and The Wounded Warrior Project. The Midway is located at 910 N. Harbor Drive.