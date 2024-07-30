Massive smoke plume from Riverside County brush fire seen across San Diego County

What to Know: Nixon Fire
- The fire has burned at least 2,700 acres; 0% containment
- Evacuation orders and warnings are in place
- San Diegans across the county reported seeing smoke from the fire
The flames from a brush fire that erupted in Riverside County on Monday afternoon sent a large plume of smoke into the sky, which could be seen from miles away, including in San Diego County.
The "Nixon Fire" broke out near Tule Valley Road and Richard Nixon Boulevard in the Aguanga community at around 12:30 p.m., fire officials said.
The blaze scorched at least 2,700 acres and was 0% contained as of 7 p.m., according to Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department.
Evacuation orders and warnings were in place for the areas surrounding the fire. A map showing the affected areas can be found here.
A care and reception center has been established at Temecula Valley High School — 31555 Rancho Vista Road — where animal services are also available.
Local
According to the National Weather Service, the dry air explains why people across San Diego County could see the smoke from nearly 30 miles away. San Diegans as far north as Oceanside and as far south as Chula Vista reported seeing the smoke.
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
NBC 7 has a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.