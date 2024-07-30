Massive smoke plume from Riverside County brush fire seen across San Diego County

What to Know: Nixon Fire The fire has burned at least 2,700 acres; 0% containment

Evacuation orders and warnings are in place

San Diegans across the county reported seeing smoke from the fire

The flames from a brush fire that erupted in Riverside County on Monday afternoon sent a large plume of smoke into the sky, which could be seen from miles away, including in San Diego County.

The "Nixon Fire" broke out near Tule Valley Road and Richard Nixon Boulevard in the Aguanga community at around 12:30 p.m., fire officials said.

The blaze scorched at least 2,700 acres and was 0% contained as of 7 p.m., according to Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department.

#NixonFire [UPDATE] 7/29/24 7:00 p.m. - The fire has grown to 2,700 acres and remains 0% contained.



🚨 All EVACUATION ORDERS and WARNINGS remain in place. For a searchable map of the evacuation areas, visit: https://t.co/PDAXaQ7bZl



🔴 EVACUATION ORDER AREA: Zones RVC-TULE2-A,… pic.twitter.com/DudwKek7zv — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) July 30, 2024

Evacuation orders and warnings were in place for the areas surrounding the fire. A map showing the affected areas can be found here.

A care and reception center has been established at Temecula Valley High School — 31555 Rancho Vista Road — where animal services are also available.

According to the National Weather Service, the dry air explains why people across San Diego County could see the smoke from nearly 30 miles away. San Diegans as far north as Oceanside and as far south as Chula Vista reported seeing the smoke.

Here's the view of the Nixon Fire from Rancho Bernardo. Dry air makes it easy to see even though it's ~ 30 mi away (by air) NE of Aguanga, on the other side of Palomar Mountain. The fire was reported to be 1000 acres with no containment, and the RH was only 15% nearby. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Altr7cpz6B — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 30, 2024

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

NBC 7 has a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.