Reservations Required on Surfliner Trains During Thanksgiving Period

Reservations will be required on Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner route during the Thanksgiving holiday period to safely manage an expected increase in travelers, the company announced Thursday.

A reservation will be required on trains that travel between San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties beginning Monday, Nov. 23 through Nov. 30 to help manage capacity and allow customers to distance themselves from each other onboard, Amtrak said.

Additionally, the Rail 2 Rail program will be suspended during this period, and monthly Metrolink and COASTER passes will not be accepted onboard Pacific Surfliner trains on these dates.

Amtrak monthly and 10-ride passes may still be used. However, multi-ride ticket holders will be required to confirm each trip (train and date) through the Amtrak RideReserve program on Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app, or an Amtrak agent prior to traveling during the reservation period.

Additional cars are being added when possible to increase the number of available seats on select trains.

Visit pacificsurfliner.com for additional information on booking and safety precautions. Tickets can also be purchased at Amtrak.com, from Quik-TrakSM ticket kiosks, from ticket windows at staffed Amtrak stations, on the Amtrak app, or by calling 800-USA-RAIL.

