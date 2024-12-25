Where can you recycle your Christmas tree in San Diego? Full list of locations

The holiday season is close to an end, and it's almost time to say goodbye to your Christmas tree.

Here’s a simple guide to recycling your tree and other holiday waste in San Diego County.

Where to drop off your Christmas tree

The County Department of Public Works has multiple drop-off locations to bring your Christmas tree:

Visit the WasteFreeSD.org website and type “Christmas tree” in the search box. From there, enter your ZIP code to find a nearby drop-off location Curbside pickup: Check with your waste hauler to see if they offer curbside pickup for Christmas trees Drop-off sites: Look for drop-off points in your community — many parks and public areas provide tree recycling options during the holiday season

Below are the 16 locations where residents can drop off their Christmas trees for free from Dec. 26 into January 2025 as part of the city of San Diego's 51st annual Christmas tree recycling program.

Through Jan. 6:

Northwest parking lot, 5256 Mission Road in Bonsall

Kit Carson Park south entrance, 333 Bear Valley Parkway

Desmond Dene Park parking lot next to ball fields, 2401 N. Broadway

San Pasqual Valley Soils, 16111 Old Milky Way in Escondido

Ramona High School, 1401 Hanson St.

The Village Shopping Center in SD Country Estates, 23658 San Vicente Road

Senior Center at 111 Richmar Ave. in San Marcos

Valley Center Elementary School Lower Parking Lot, 28751 Cole Grade Road

Public lot of Vale Terrace Drive at Williamston across the street from Vista Community, 1000 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista

Through Jan. 9:

Sycamore Landfill, 8514 Mast Blvd. in Santee

Through Jan. 12:

EDCO Station, 8184 Commercial St. in La Mesa

Treganza Heritage Park, 3200 Main St. in Lemon Grove

Through Jan. 13:

Wells Park, 1153 E. Madison Ave.

Public Works Operations Yard, 1050 Vernon Way in El Cajon

Through Jan. 14:

Stagecoach Park, 3420 Camino del los Coches

Carlsbad Fire Station, 1275 Carlsbad Village Drive

Palomar Transfer Station, 5960 El Camino Real

Glorietta Bay Park boat ramp parking lot, 1975 Strand Way

Parking lot across from fire station 99, Grand Caribe Isle in Coronado

Del Mar Public Works, 240 Jimmy Durante Blvd.

Las Palmas Park Pool parking lot at 1800 E. 22nd St. in National City

Through Jan. 17:

La Colonia County Park, 715 Valley Ave. in Solana Beach

Through Jan. 27:

Imperial Beach Public Works, 495 10th St.

Boys and Girls Club, 847 Encina Ave.

Through Jan. 31:

Otay Mesa Compost Facility at 434 Alta Road

El Corazon Compost Facility, 310 Oceanside Blvd. in Oceanside.

San Diego residents can also place their old trees in their green bins, after making sure it fits and the lid closes completely. Since the green bins were rolled out citywide two years ago, more than 420 tons of Christmas trees have been collected from curbside and drop-off locations, officials said.

What to do before dropping off your tree

Remove decorations: Be sure to take off all ornaments, lights and tree stands before recycling

No flocked trees: Trees that have been sprayed with artificial snow (flocked trees) are not typically accepted for recycling. If you have a flocked tree, check with local sites for specific disposal instructions

Additional recycling tips for the holidays

While you’re recycling your tree, remember there are other holiday items that should be recycled as well.

Wrapping paper: Only simple paper wrapping can go in the recycling bin. Avoid wrapping paper with glitter or metallic finishes

Paper cards and envelopes can be recycled, but cards with glitter or metallic decorations should be thrown away Packaging: Cardboard boxes are recyclable, but bubble wrap and other non-paper packaging should not go in the recycling bin

Safety tips

After the holidays, never leave your dry tree in the backyard. They can become dangerous fire hazards. Always drop off your tree at an official recycling location.

Need more info?

For more details on where to drop off your tree and other recycling questions, visit the DPW Recycling webpage or follow them on their Facebook page.

