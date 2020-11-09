Ramona Homicide Victim Identified

The Medical Examiner's office identified the man killed in an early-morning shooting in Ramona last week.

The victim, 46-year-old Mario Velazquez Cardoso of Ramona, was found by a witness at around 6 a.m. on Nov. 5 at a home near the intersection of Pine and Olive streets east of Ramona Community Wellfield Park, according to the sheriff's department.

Medics transported Cardoso to a hospital but he did not survive his gunshot wound, SDSO said. His identity was not released.

SDSO said they canvassed the area with K-9s in search of a potential suspect but no one was located. The department is asking anyone with information to contact investigators but didn't make clear if they were still searching for a suspect.

SkyRanger 7 was over a home in Ramona where a homicide investigaton is underway.

On the day of the shooting, SkyRanger 7 showed several patrol cars outside a home on a rural road roped off with police tape.

More than a half-mile of Pine Street, also known as SR-78, was closed for the investigation -- from Olive Street to Ash Street.

Check back for updates on this developing story.