The storm system that dumped rain on Northern California over the weekend was making its way south Monday, albeit much weaker, but cooler temperatures and widespread showers were in the forecast for San Diego County.

When Will it Rain in San Diego County?

The storm system was still in Northern California early Monday but would make its way southeast throughout the day.

"This will mostly be an afternoon issue across the county -- afternoon and evening," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

Some light rain is possible in the early afternoon, but showers will pick up in the late afternoon. By 3 p.m., San Diego will begin to see heavy pockets of rain. The storm system will then move southeast across the county starting from north coastal San Diego County.

By 5 p.m., much of the county will be wet.

"There's your afternoon commute; it's going to be wet, still have a few pockets of heavy rain," Parveen said. "The visibility is going to be very low, too, and the roads are going to be very slick so the afternoon is going to be pretty slow."

Rain is expected to taper off this evening, starting with North County.

What is an Atmospheric River?

This storm system is caused by an atmospheric river, an invisible "river" of water vapor in the Earth's atmosphere that moves up to 25 times more water in a day than the Mississippi River.

But the atmospheric river will affect San Diego County differently than it did Northern California because of the region's proximity to the "stream" coming from the tropics. Here's NBC 7/Telemundo 20 Meteorologist Ana Cristina to explain:

Meteorologist Ana Cristina Sánchez explains what an Atmospheric River is and what the scale for AR’s measures.

Advisories, Warnings and Preparedness

The coast is under a high surf advisory with waves expected to range from 6 to 8 feet. Some sets in south San Diego County could reach 10 feet, Parveen said. The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Monday to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

In the mountains and deserts, winds could reach 55 miles per hour, prompting a wind advisory from 10 a.n. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The city of San Diego is urging residents to be prepared for the storm before it rains. Check storm drains and report any problems, download the Alert San Diego app and retrieve sandbags if needed.

The city offers 10 bags per household or business at the following locations, but the sand is not provided.

Once the rain arrives, report flooding to the city's emergency dispatch center at 619-527-7500 or to the county, here. Never drive through flooded roadways. Get more preparedness tips here.

Rainfall Totals

So, how much rain is San Diego County expected to get from this storm system?

It depends on the area. Some pockets of San Diego could see about a half-inch of rain by Tuesday afternoon. Others will see about a tenth-of-an-inch.

Mountain areas will likely see the most rain but north coastal areas -- which will be hit by the storm first -- will be heavily impacted, too.

Check back here for rain totals.

This Week's Weather

The storm system isn't expected to linger for more than a day in San Diego County. There could be a few light showers Tuesday morning, and then the region will dry up.

Cooler temperatures will last for a few more days before a warm-up on Thursday when temperatures will soar into the low-80s along the coast and close to 90 inland, Parveen said.

By Friday, temperatures will cool again.