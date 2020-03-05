Pursuit

Pursuit Suspect Ditches Car, Dodges High-Speed Freeway Traffic Before Arrest

By NBC LA

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A wild police chase with shots fired ended Thursday night when a driver abandoned his car and was tackled by deputies on the Golden State Freeway in Newhall as motorists swerved to avoid the melee.

The pursuit started over reckless driving and DUI. It wound along freeways in Canyon Country.

During the chase the driver was shooting at pursuing deputies. The car's broken hood flipped up at one point and covered the windshield.

The car slowed at one point after hitting a spike strip on Sierra Highway. It eventually was riding on rims and sparks flew.

The driver abandoned the car on the 210 Freeway. When he stopped, he ran onto the 5 Freeway as cars whizzed by.

At one point it he was clipped by a car and fell, but managed to get up when deputies converged and took him down and into custody.

