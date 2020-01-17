Pursuit

Pursuit Ends With Crash Into Hydrant, 2 Arrested in Chollas Creek

One police car was damaged by a flood of water from the hydrant. The vehicle was towed from the scene

By Audra Stafford and Christina Bravo

Car crashed into fence after chase.
NBC 7

A man and woman were arrested after a short police chase through the Chollas Creek neighborhood of San Diego ended with a crash into a hydrant early Friday.

San Diego police officers pulled up behind a vehicle at a gas station near the intersection of Imperial and Euclid avenues when the car suddenly peeled out of the gas station.

Police started to pursue the vehicle as the driver sped down Euclid Avenue, SDPD said.

Shortly after the pursuit began, the driver attempted to turn onto a side street and struck a curb, causing the vehicle to lose control and strike a hydrant, a street sign and a fence before coming to a stop.

As water spewed from the hydrant, the driver and a passenger bailed out of the vehicle in opposite directions, leading police officers on a foot chase. Both were quickly taken into custody, SDPD said.

The woman who was a passenger in the vehicle had a warrant out for her arrest, police said, but the circumstances behind why she was being sought were unclear.

City crews were called to shut off the water to the hydrant and had the situation under control before 4:30 a.m.

One police car was damaged by a flood of water from the hydrant. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

