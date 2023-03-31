Puppies Predict SDSU as 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball National Champs on ‘The Tonight Show'

There's no cuter way to predict the NCAA Men's Basketball Champs than with puppies, and "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" did just that.

A tradition at "The Tonight Show," Jimmy asked some golden retriever puppies for help in predicting the national champs.

There were four puppies, one for each team, and one bowl of kibble at the end of a maze. The rules were simple: whoever reaches the bowl first will determine who will be crowned the national champs.

Representing the Florida Atlantic Owls was puppy Donna Braylon, for the San Diego State Aztecs was puppy Kyle McAdams, for the UConn Huskies was Ted Mooney, and representing the Miami Hurricanes was puppy Gary Frick Jr.

As soon as the race started, Kyle McAdams, representing SDSU, quickly took off with UConn following behind. But looks like Kyle was mighty hungry because he got the bowl first and started eating right away.

How accurate are the puppy predictions? Well, last year they predicted North Carolina was going to be the champs when the Kansas Jayhawks actually took the win.

It looks like we just have to wait until Saturday when San Diego State will take on the Florida Atlantic Owls to see if the puppy's prediction may be coming true.