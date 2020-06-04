Prayer Vigil Hosted by Christ Lutheran Church in La Mesa After days of Unrest

Community members joined Christian Lutheran Church for a prayer vigil at some of the locations hit by looting and arson in La Mesa over the weekend.

The pastor told NBC 7 the prayer vigil was meant to help heal during this time of unrest.

The prayer vigil went made stops at the Vons, La Mesa Community library, and the two banks that were burned down.

The pastor also said the main point of the vigil was to pray for everyone and that this is meant to be more for healing and in no way meant to be a protest.

The mayor of La Mesa, Mark Araposthathis, and Chief Walt Vasquez from the La Mesa Police Department were also in attendance.

The prayer group finished before the daily curfew went into effect.

On Wednesday, leaders of multiple faiths hosted the San Diego Prayer Vigil for Love, Peace, and Justice in Broadway Heights to show support for the Black and Brown communities and to speak out against racial injustice.

“We want to look at pain, suffering, hurt. The changes that folks are going through. So we decided to put this together. It came together well,” said Robert Robinson, a member of the Broadway Heights Community Council, helped organize the vigil.

NBC 7's Jackie Crea reports from Broadway Heights, where an interfaith vigil was held in solidarity of the Black and Brown communities.