Powerball Lottery Ticket With Five Numbers Sold in El Cajon

The 7-Eleven store where a ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number is located at 735 Bradley Ave.

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery was sold at a convenience store in El Cajon and is worth $190,341, the California Lottery announced.

Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth either $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

The other ticket in Wednesday's drawing with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, was sold in Texas and is worth $1 million, the Multi- State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing is expected to grow to $47 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 7, 14, 24, 30, 56 and the Powerball number was 7. The jackpot was $20 million.

The drawing was the first since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

