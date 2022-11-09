NBC 7 Investigates: Adoptive Mother and Grandparents Parents Plead Not Guilty in 11-Year-Old Girl's Death, Torture and Abuse of Other Adopted Children

The nature of the criminal charges now facing three San Diego adults is so egregious, a judge ordered members of the press to conceal their faces to protect their safety in jail.

Leticia McCormack and her parents, Adella and Stanley Tom, are accused of abusing and torturing McCormack’s three adopted daughters. McCormack and her father are also accused of murdering the eldest, 11-year-old Aarabella McCormack.

NBC 7 Investigates has been asking what happened to Aarabella since she died on Aug. 30. An ambulance rushed Aarabella to the hospital in the middle of the night, but doctors couldn’t save her. Just hours after she died, investigators say Aarabella’s adoptive father, a border patrol agent, took his own life. That same day, deputies opened a child abuse and homicide investigation.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday it arrested three people in connection to an 11-year-old girl’s death – her adoptive mother and that woman's two parents.

Aarabella’s two younger sisters, ages 6 and 7, were hospitalized for several days. They are now in the care of a new foster family.

“I’m finally getting some justice for my daughter,” said the biological mother of all three girls, Torriana Florey. She talked on camera with NBC 7 Investigates Wednesday morning. Our investigative producer broke the news of the arrests to her over the phone Tuesday night.

“I screamed,” recalled Florey. “I screamed so loud. I was so happy.”

Happiness is an emotion Florey says she hasn’t felt since Aarabella died in August. A homicide lieutenant told NBC 7 Investigates the little girl looked malnourished and bruised.

“I've been missing a big chunk of my heart,” said Florey. “I’ve just been completely numb.”

Neighbors and relatives say San Diego County Child Welfare Services placed the girls with the McCormacks in 2017. But Florey says the McCormacks cut her off from seeing her daughters after their adoption was finalized in 2019.

Citing the ongoing investigation – Child Welfare Services has denied our requests for records tied to the case – including details about whether they ever received reports of child abuse.

Leticia McCormack served as an important figure in the Rock Church for years, as an ordained minister and ministry leadership coordinator. On Tuesday, the church said it was working to revoke her ordained status and now says she has no relationship with the church.

“I hope that she gets the death penalty,” said Florey. “She gave my daughter the death penalty. Why why shouldn’t she get the death penalty?”

Aarabella’s adoptive grandparents – Stanley and Adella tom – have both served with the San Diego Police Department’s Senior Volunteer Officer Program since 2015. We are still waiting for an update from San Diego Police on their current status as volunteers.

“I’m glad that Leticia's parents are being charged as well,” said Florey. “Anyone who saw those children within the last year should have said something and should have reported something.”

In the meantime, Florey says she wants custody back of Aarabella’s two younger sisters. Florey says domestic disputes with the girls’ biological father, along with an ugly child custody battle from a prior divorce, led to the county removing the girls. Florey insists she never laid a hand on any of her children. She says she’s a different person now and says she no longer trusts the government to place her children in a safe place.

All three defendants are scheduled to be back in court next week for a bail and readiness hearing.

