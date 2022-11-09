16 Displaced by Fire at Talmadge Apartment Complex

Residents of an apartment complex in the Talmadge neighborhood had moments to escape their building after a fire broke out Wednesday night.

Residents reported smoke coming from their outlets and the eaves of the building at around 5:20 p.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Battalion Chief Joshua Slatinsky.

Slatinsky said a fire sparked on the first floor of the building and ran up inside the walls and into the space between the first and second floors.

Around 30 firefighters responded to the call and it took them about 80 minutes to knock down the flames, Slatinsky said.

The fire damaged six units, and 10 adults and six children were displaced and they're being helped by the Red Cross, according to Slatinsky.



