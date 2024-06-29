Poway

Poway road closed due to San Diego County Sheriff's activity

There is no immediate danger to the public, the sheriff's department wrote on X, formerly known as twitter

By City News Service and NBC 7 Staff

A sheriff’s car is shown in this undated image.
NBC 7

A man was involved in an altercation with sheriff's deputies in Poway Saturday, prompting a temporary road closure and aerial support.

Deputies responded to a report of an altercation around 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 13000 block of York Avenue, near the intersection of Scots Way, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

A SWAT team had been called out to the location, according to the department's website.

"You might see and hear our helicopter unit ASTREA making announcements overhead. There is no immediate danger to the public," the department reported.

A suspect description was not immediately available, and it was unclear if the man was believed armed. The cause of the disturbance was unclear.

This article tagged under:

PowaySan Diego County
