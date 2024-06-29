Poway road closed due to San Diego County Sheriff's activity

A man was involved in an altercation with sheriff's deputies in Poway Saturday, prompting a temporary road closure and aerial support.

Deputies responded to a report of an altercation around 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 13000 block of York Avenue, near the intersection of Scots Way, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

A SWAT team had been called out to the location, according to the department's website.

"You might see and hear our helicopter unit ASTREA making announcements overhead. There is no immediate danger to the public," the department reported.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

A suspect description was not immediately available, and it was unclear if the man was believed armed. The cause of the disturbance was unclear.