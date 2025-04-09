Dense fog grounds planes at San Diego International Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop Wednesday at the San Diego International Airport as a gray haze of fog closed in on downtown San Diego and its surrounding areas .

The ground stop was issued at about 7:15 a.m. and expected to last until at least 8:30 a.m., the FAA said, due to low ceilings at the airport.

The aviation agency estimated anywhere from 30-60 flights could be affected by the ground stop. According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, 17 flights were delayed as of 7:30 a.m. with no cancelations.

A dense fog advisory issued by the National Weather Service was set through 9 a.m. Low visibility was possible up and down the San Diego County coastline with visibility in some areas less than a quarter-mile, the NWS said.

The same weather pattern was expected to continue through Friday.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.