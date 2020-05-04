Poway Doctor Charged With Sexual Assault of 3 Patients Pleads Not Guilty

More than a dozen felony charges were filed Monday against a Poway anesthesiologist who faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of sexually assaulting three incapacitated patients.

Leng Thai Ky, 40, is charged with assaulting three women between January and March of 2020, according to the 14-count criminal complaint, which alleges they were unconscious and/or intoxicated at the time. The women are identified as Jane Does 1 through 3 in court documents.

Police were first notified when one of the patients contacted the Escondido Police Department to report an alleged assault, EPD public-affairs Lt. Chris Lick said.

Ky was arrested by police and personnel with the U.S. Marshals Service on March 30.

Ky, who has been a medical doctor for about eight years, has worked for Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, the North County Pain Institute, Sharp Community Medical Group, Graybill Medical Group, Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, and the Desert Pain Clinic in Rancho Mirage, according to police.

He is being held in lieu of $5 million bail and is due back in court on June 2.

Law enforcement officials in both San Diego and Riverside counties have stated they believe there are additional victims.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by the suspect is asked to call Escondido Police Department Detective Therese Ruiz at (760) 839-4790 or Riverside County sheriff's investigators at (760) 836-1634.