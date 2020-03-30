Investigation

North County Doctor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Patient

Anyone who believes they are a victim of the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Therese Ruiz at 760-839-4790

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A North County doctor was arrested Monday after he was accused of sexually assaulting a patient while she was unconscious and Escondido police believe there may be more victims.

The Escondido Police Department said a female victim alleged on Saturday that Dr. Leng Thai Ky, a 40-year-old anesthesiologist from Poway, sexually assaulted her. As detectives investigated the case throughout the weekend, authorities “developed probable cause” to arrest the suspect on Monday, police said.

Ky, who has been a doctor for more than eight years, has associations with Sharp Community Medical Group, Palomar Hospital, Graybill Medical Group, North County Pain Institute and the Desert Pain Clinic in Rancho Mirage.

Escondido police said they believe there may be “additional, unidentified victims.”

Anyone with information on the assault, or who believes they are a victim of Ky’s, is encouraged to contact Detective Therese Ruiz at 760-839-4790.

