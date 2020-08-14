Poway Businesses Adapt to Operating Outside Under Heat

The heat wave is a new challenge for restaurants and gyms that can only operate outdoors. Many businesses are having to alter their hours this weekend because of the hot weather.

"I don’t think its as hot as he does, but you know it's hot, it is hot," said Erin Rowland dining outside at the Hamburger Factory in Old Poway Park.

With temperatures in the upper 90s some still managed to go outside and enjoy their day in Poway. The Hamburger Factory recently reopened thanks to picnic tables given to them on loan by the City of Poway.

"We are adjusting, just so that we can have something to do rather than be cooped up in the house and so we do this," said Larry Rowland. "We socialize and we've been coming here for years."

By the afternoon Poway Orange theory Fitness called it quits, they only held morning classes before it felt scorching hot.

"It's getting too hot," said Erin Major with Orangetheory Fitness Center. "I wish we could go all day long and in the afternoon, but especially out here in Poway by 9 a.m. it's hot."

Despite the heat, the staff at Hamburger Factory says they're happy to get back to work, even if it means taking a few extra steps to get to tables all around the outside of the restaurant.

The City of Poway says the goal for these picnic tables is once the restrictions are lifted allowing indoor dining tables will be moved across local parks.