Possible ‘Chest Bump' Ends in Deadly Stabbing at Park, SDPD Says

A man was fatally stabbed Thursday night during what appeared to be a "chest bump" in a park near City Heights, the San Diego Police Department said Friday.

The 31-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, died in the hospital after the stabbing at the Charles Lewis III Memorial Park in the Ridgeview/Webster neighborhood of San Diego, SDPD Sgt. Matthew Botkin said.

The man approached another man as if he knew him, and the two got close to each other as if they were chest-bumping, SDPD said. But when one man stepped back, he had stab wounds.

Medics transported the man to the hospital in critical condition. He later died of his wounds.

The suspect took off through the park, SDPD said. A detailed description of the man was not available but SDPD said he was wearing a blue and grey hooded sweatshirt at the time of the incident.

No arrest was made as of Friday morning.

The stabbing prompted a homicide investigation in the park. Detectives were on-scene Friday morning collecting evidence.

The park was established in 2015, named after the late San Diego city councilmember who was a strong advocate for the community where the park now sits.