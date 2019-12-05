Possible Asbestos Causes Evacuations at City Administration Building

The City Administration Building was evacuated Thursday due to possible asbestos in the lobby.

The lobby was undergoing some upgrades and at about 2 p.m. when a worker performing ceiling work on the lobby’s sprinkler system removed a section of the ceiling causing it to hit the ground, according to a letter sent to all city employees posted by Brett Weise, council representative for Chris Ward’s office.

Workers quickly acted to contain the material, according to the letter.

Out of caution the building was closed and employees were instructed to leave the building while the air quality was tested by the Lead and Abestos Abatement Team, according to Craig Gustafson with the City of San Diego.

The City Administration Building is expected to resume operations on Friday and will be providing details once testing is complete.

The section dislodged was approximately 3 by 5 inches.

The lobby was undergoing renovations to improve security.

