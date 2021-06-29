Port Of San Diego To Replenish Sand At Kellogg Beach To Protect From Erosion

The Port of San Diego announced on Monday that sand replenishing at Kellogg Beach will begin next week to help protect it from natural erosion.

Around 2,200 cubic yards of natural sand will be placed on the beach between Kellogg and McCall streets beginning on or shortly after July 6. The project is anticipated to be completed in two to three weeks, said Port of San Diego spokeswoman Brianne Mundy Page.

The port placed 2,000 cubic yards of sand on the beach in June 2020.

In addition to protecting the beach from natural erosion, replenishing the sand is intended to help maintain or improve the current slope of the beach into the water.

Kellogg Beach is located along the southwestern shoreline of the Shelter Island Yacht Basin in the Point Loma area of northern San Diego Bay. The port is working with the contractor -- National City-based De La Fuente Construction -- to minimize impacts on the surrounding community and the environment.

For public safety, there will be limited beach access during construction hours, primarily between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays. The beach will be open in the evenings and on the weekends per posted beach hours.

The project is budgeted as part of the port's Major Maintenance Program, funded primarily via revenues the port collects from its tenant businesses on and around San Diego Bay. The Major Maintenance Program sets aside funds for the orderly maintenance of the lands and capital assets under the port's jurisdiction -- such as beaches, parks and piers.

The program is distinguished from routine operational maintenance in that Major Maintenance replaces or restores an existing asset to an improved condition.