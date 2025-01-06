Brunch has become a popular activity over the past few years, rising in popularity at numerous restaurant chains. Crushed in Pacific Beach seized the opportunity when it opened in 2014, with its famous mimosa flights. Now, after a decade of service along Garnet Avenue, the popular brunch spot closed its doors on Sunday.

"This was my baby and my flagship. I love my team so much that it's gonna' be tough to not see them every day and not serve patrons every day. But, I'm so happy and grateful for what I've had over the years," said Amy Ballester, the owner of Crushed.

The feeling is mutual for some of the regulars who live in Pacific Beach, and saw the news that Crushed was closing down online.

"They sold me on a couple dishes and I just kept coming back," said Heather Lamb, a regular customer over the years. "I hadn't been here in a little bit, actually, and I was sad, I came for some of my favorite dishes. One last time," she added.

Ballester said she has noticed a shift in the restaurant industry over the years, one that is hard to put into words. But that shift is the reason she's decided that it's time for a new chapter.

"It's also time for me to personally move on and try out some other projects and onto new adventures," said Ballester. "There's a difference in the way that people are going out now. They're not going out as much. People work from home, there's a lot of delivery services. The full service — I feel is kind of dying out," she added.

The Crushed location in Pacific Beach is the last of its kind in San Diego, after the location in North Park closed down in August of 2023.

"I would have liked to see Crush be here longer than 10 years, but they had a good run," said Lamb. "I definitely will miss it," she added.