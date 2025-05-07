Oceanside

Big rig plows into Starbucks in Oceanside, 2 hurt

By City News Service

OnSceneTV

A semi-truck crashed into a Starbucks in Oceanside earlier Wednesday, prompting a rescue for the driver who was trapped inside the cab and injuring one employee, authorities said.

The accident occurred at around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday at 801 N. Coast Highway, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

Fire officials said crews found that the truck had veered off the roadway and crashed into the building, causing significant damage.

The Starbucks employee and the truck driver sustained unspecified non-life-threatening injuries and were taken by paramedics to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla.

The driver's rescue was delayed due to an electrical hazard. San Diego Gas & Electric shut down the building's power, allowing firefighters to extricate the driver from the vehicle. Meanwhile, employees and customers were evacuated.

San Diego Fire-Rescue's hazardous materials team was called due to a potential rupture in the truck's diesel fuel tank, but no hazardous spills were reported, officials said.

"The building has been deemed temporarily unsafe and is pending a complete structural evaluation," the department said in a statement.

Power near the building area was shut down during the accident. Crews were working to restore service, officials said.

Coast Highway traffic was impacted for several hours. Motorists were encouraged to seek alternate routes.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

The Oceanside Police Department was investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright City News Service

