Big rig plows into Starbucks in Oceanside, 2 hurt

A semi-truck crashed into a Starbucks in Oceanside earlier Wednesday, prompting a rescue for the driver who was trapped inside the cab and injuring one employee, authorities said.

The accident occurred at around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday at 801 N. Coast Highway, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

Fire officials said crews found that the truck had veered off the roadway and crashed into the building, causing significant damage.

The driver's rescue was delayed due to an electrical hazard. San Diego Gas & Electric shut down the building's power, allowing firefighters to extricate the driver from the vehicle. Meanwhile, employees and customers were evacuated.

The employee and driver sustained unspecified non-life-threatening injuries and were taken by paramedics to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla.

San Diego Fire-Rescue's hazardous materials team was called due to a potential rupture in the truck's diesel fuel tank, but no hazardous spills were reported, officials said.

"The building has been deemed temporarily unsafe and is pending a complete structural evaluation," the department said in a statement.

Power near the building area was shut down during the accident. Crews were working to restore service, officials said.

Coast Highway traffic was impacted for several hours. Motorists were encouraged to seek alternate routes.

The Oceanside Police Department was investigating the cause of the crash.