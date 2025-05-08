County Supervisors vote to request draft strengthening unsafe camping ordinance

The Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Wednesday to request the drafting of a strengthened version of the unsafe camping ordinance covering unincorporated areas in an attempt to prevent wildfires caused by homeless people.

Wednesday's vote was the latest step in the process that began in October 2023 when the board directed since-retired Chief Administrative Officer Helen Robbins-Meyer for a proposed revision of the ordinance which has been in effect since 1968.

The board provided more direction last August to her successor, Ebony Shelton. In March, the board directed county staff members to provide feedback to the proposal.

Options for changing the ordinance include whether to add provisions related to fire risks, adding protections in specific areas such as open spaces and public works infrastructure, and adding a 24-hour notification period for people experiencing homelessness who might be impacted.

According to one proposed change, "Law enforcement officers may only issue a citation to enforce a violation of Section 73.108 where the violation poses an imminent risk of serious injury, or spread of wildfire or communicable disease."

During a staff presentation, Dijana Beck, the director of the county Office of Homeless Solutions, said her office received feedback from advocates for homeless people and others on how the updated ordinance should read.

Supervisor Joel Anderson, who has long sought to reduce back country fires caused by homeless people, praised county staff for balancing concerns between avoiding penalizing homeless people and wildfire safety.

"This was a difficult task for you to (thread) the needle, and yet you found a way to do it," he added.

The board is scheduled to consider the final version of the proposed ordinance on May 20. If it is approved then, as is expected, it would take effect 30 days later.